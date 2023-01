Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, a suspect has been arrested after a shooting incident in California's Half Moon Bay, with at least seven people killed.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Fulham 1-0 in the premier league to keep their hopes alive for a top 4 finish.

And the nominations for this year's Oscars are due to be announced.