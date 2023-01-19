Jacinda Ardern to step down, Cop28 climate warning, British actor missing — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Cop28 director general Majid Al Suwaidi tells the World Economic Forum that the climate summit must get back on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she plans to stand down by February 7 and will not seek re-election.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed holds high-level talks with the leaders of Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan, as they review friendly ties and aspects of co-operation.

British actor Julian Sands, the star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for five days in southern California's mountains.