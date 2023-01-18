President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes regional leaders in Abu Dhabi for talks

President Sheikh Mohamed has welcomed Oman's Sultan Haitham, Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, on their arrival in Abu Dhabi for a regional summit.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present as the regional leaders touched down at the Presidential Airport.

Bahrain's King Hamad and King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in the capital earlier to take part in the meeting, which was convened by Sheikh Mohamed.

The leaders will review friendly ties between the nations and various aspects of co-operation aimed at bolstering stability and prosperity in the region, state news agency Wam said.