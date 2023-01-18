Cop28 logo, Covid at Golden Globes, world’s oldest person dies - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE has unveiled the new logo for Cop28, which will take place in the Emirates from November 30 to December 12.

The world's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has died at the age of 118 in the southern city of Toulon.

In Davos, the international response to Tehran’s human rights abuse was the subject of a frank discussion at the global gathering.

Several celebrities, including Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer, have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Golden Globes.