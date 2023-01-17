Zayed Sustainability Prize, Barakah Nuclear Plant, Anju Khatiwada - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, ten initiatives that offer "impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions" have been awarded the UAE's Zayed Sustainability Prize.

President Sheikh Mohamed and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Barakah Nuclear Plant to mark the completion of Unit 3.

Anju Khatiwada was co-piloting the flight that crashed in Nepal. In 2006, her husband had been co-piloting a Yeti Airlines flight when he died — and it was his death that made Anju pursue a career in aviation.

In the US, eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr Day event in Florida, police confirm.