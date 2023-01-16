Nepal plane crash, South Korean President hails UAE ties, Davos summit begins — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.
On today's episode, people in Nepal are observing a day of mourning on Monday for the victims of the country's worst air disaster in decades.
The UAE and the US will allocate $20 billion to fund 15 new gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects in the US before 2035.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a four-day visit to the Emirates, speaks of the valuable ties between his nation and the UAE.
Davos is also trending as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting begins this week.
Updated: January 16, 2023, 4:36 AM