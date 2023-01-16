Nepal plane crash, South Korean President hails UAE ties, Davos summit begins — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, people in Nepal are observing a day of mourning on Monday for the victims of the country's worst air disaster in decades.

The UAE and the US will allocate $20 billion to fund 15 new gigawatts of clean and renewable energy projects in the US before 2035.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a four-day visit to the Emirates, speaks of the valuable ties between his nation and the UAE.

Davos is also trending as the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting begins this week.