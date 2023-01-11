World Economic Forum, Saudi Arabia’s Ardah dance, Golden Globes awards — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the World Economic Forum starts next week and president Borge Brende says the gathering in Davos will serve as a springboard for the Cop28 climate summit.

The global economy is set for a sharp downturn this year, with growth nearly halving and the slowdown affecting all regions, the World Bank has said.

Anyone in Saudi Arabia who wants to perform the traditional Ardah dance will now have to submit a formal request after complaints that it was being devalued.

Once known as Hollywood's favourite party, the Golden Globes event is back to usher in the awards season with bang.