Zelenskyy-Biden meeting, Taliban condemnation, Netanyahu’s new government — Trending

On today’s episode, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets US President Joe Biden and members of Congress on his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion began.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead international condemnation of the Taliban's decision to ban women in Afghanistan from attending university.

Benjamin Netanyahu announces the formation of a new Israeli government as he returns to power as leader of the most right-wing coalition in Israel’s history.

Disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is flown from the Bahamas on Wednesday night to face criminal charges in the US.