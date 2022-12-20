Elon Musk’s Twitter future, January 6 hearings, Jeremy Clarkson apology — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, conversations revolve around the bisht Lionel Messi wore as he lifted the World Cup.

Elon Musk has yet to make a statement about whether he will be stepping down as chief executive of Twitter.

In the US, a House of Representatives committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on January 6 last year recommends that former president Donald Trump should face four criminal charges.

Jeremy Clarkson is trending after he tweeted an apology for his remarks against the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.