Argentina beat Croatia, Iraqi pomegranates, US nuclear fusion - Trending

On today's episode, in the World Cup semi-final, Lionel Messi and Argentina dominated Croatia, winning 3-0.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issues a decree defining the country’s maritime borders in the Mediterranean.

Shoppers in the UAE will now be able to buy pomegranates grown in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The US Department of Energy announces a major breakthrough in nuclear fusion, possibly a revolutionary power source.