Chinese President Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia, Cop28 in UAE 2023 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit to forge closer ties with Riyadh and other Arab states.

Badri Khamenei, the estranged sister of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has spoken out against her brother in solidarity with her detained daughter and protesters.

Syria's government will close state agencies for two days this month due to severe fuel shortages, while US special envoy for climate John Kerry has praised the decision to hold the Cop28 climate summit in the UAE next year.