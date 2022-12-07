Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia for regional summits

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on an official visit to forge closer ties with Riyadh and sign multibillion-dollar deals with the kingdom.

Mr Xi is in Saudi Arabia until Saturday to attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and to meet GCC leaders at the China-Gulf conference in the capital, Riyadh.

He last visited the kingdom in 2016.

It is only his third overseas visit since the outbreak of Covid-19, which has heavily affected China's international trade due to strict entry requirements to the country. The measures are part of a wider policy known as zero Covid, which has involved sweeping, last-minute lockdowns that in some cases lasted weeks and even months. But China's coronavirus rules were eased significantly on Wednesday, restoring some confidence to international investors.

Expand Autoplay Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah Abdulaziz inspects an elite Chinese hounour guard in Beijing as he is escorted by Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, left, in October 1998. His visit was the most high profile since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1990. All photos: Reuters

King Salman invited Mr Xi “in order to strengthen the historical relations and distinguished strategic partnership that unites the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the People's Republic of China”, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said ahead of the visit.

Economic and development co-operation will be discussed, it added.

Chinese flags were hoisted along major roads in Riyadh, while Mr Xi was pictured on the front pages of newspapers that highlighted the trip's potential economic benefits.

Mr Xi’s attendance at the China-Arab States Summit marks the “largest and highest-level diplomatic event between China and the Arab world since the founding of the People’s Republic of China”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

The summit is a turning point for bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

The two countries will sign deals worth more than $29.3 billion during the visit, said SPA.

China's ambassador to the kingdom has said the Riyadh summits, chaired by the leaders of the kingdom, China, the Gulf and Arab countries, will “enhance the interests of humanity”.