Sudan’s agreement, Lebanon’s business problems, Kirstie Alley — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sudan’s ruling military and a major pro-democracy coalition have signed a milestone agreement to restore the country’s democratic transition.

London’s oldest Arabic bookshop is set to close after 44 years due to “unsustainable” costs stemming from economic challenges.

Business conditions in Lebanon’s private sector continue to deteriorate, falling to a seven-month low in November as new orders declined.

Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the sitcom Cheers, has died, aged 71.