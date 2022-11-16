Trump to run again, Cop27 outcome, Abu Dhabi new blockchain system - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, former US President Donald Trump announces that he is once again running for president, telling supporters that “America's comeback starts right now”.

Despite growing signs that major breakthroughs are unlikely at Cop27, the Egyptian hosts are tenaciously clinging to hopes for a “meaningful and robust” outcome.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati endorses Sleiman Frangieh’s candidacy for president.

Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts will launch a new blockchain-based system that will digitally certify judgments and allow their availability and enforcement anywhere in the world.