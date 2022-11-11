Emirates airline profit, Dubai prepares for World Cup, Musk bankruptcy warning - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Emirates airline reported a record profit in the first half of the financial year, driven by strong demand during summer as international borders reopened and coronavirus restrictions eased.

Dubai restaurants gear up to cater to football fans who live in the city and the thousands expected to use the emirate as a base for the World Cup in Qatar.

Lebanon’s parliament again fails to elect a president as it convenes for a fifth electoral session.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter employees since purchasing the company for $44 billion, says bankruptcy is a possibility.