Yair Lapid concedes defeat, benchmark borrowing rates rise, Pope condemns war — Trending

On today's episode, the central banks of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar raise their benchmark borrowing rates in line with the US Federal Reserve, which increased its key rate for the sixth time this year.

Pope Francis condemns the “monstrous and senseless reality of war” as he begins a four-day trip to Bahrain that will focus on peace between religions.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid concedes defeat and instructs all branches of government to prepare for the orderly transition of power to former leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanon’s parliament concludes a controversial session with a decision that the caretaker government will continue operating in its limited capacity.