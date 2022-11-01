UAE rover launch date, Iran arrest warrants, Instagram apology — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE mission to the Moon, which will deliver the Rashid Rover to the lunar surface, is now scheduled to launch from a Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida on November 22.

Iranian authorities issue arrest warrants for 1,000 protesters involved in demonstrations that erupted across the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iraq files a complaint with Interpol as it seeks to mount pressure on several states to return looted artefacts while Instagram apologises after thousands of users report that their accounts were suspended with no explanation.