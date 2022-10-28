Elon Musk buys Twitter, Mahsa Amini’s family under house arrest — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, according to various reports.

The family of Mahsa Amini are being held under house arrest at their home in Iran, her cousin has confirmed to The National.

Iraq’s parliament approves a new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al Sudani as prime minister, ending more than a year of political deadlock.

Lebanon and Israel officially sign off on a maritime deal with each other, a milestone for two countries that technically remain at war.