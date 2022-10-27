Lebanon and Israel officially sign US-mediated maritime deal

Lebanon and Israel officially signed off on a maritime deal with each other, a landmark agreement between two countries who technically remain at war.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid formally signed their respective versions, which finally demarcate their sea borders in the Mediterranean.

“This agreement was written with the idea in mind that it was between two countries that don’t have diplomatic relations,” said Amos Hochstein, the US energy envoy who mediated the indirect negotiations after meeting with Mr Aoun and other senior Lebanese officials at the presidential palace in Baabda.

Elias Bou Saab, Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker and lead negotiator, said the demarcation agreement signalled the start of “a new era”. The letter signed by Mr Aoun that signalled Beirut's acceptance of the deal would be given to US officials at Lebanon's southernmost border point of Naqoura later on Thursday, he said.

Both countries announced their verbal approval of the deal two weeks ago after months of negotiations mediated by Mr Hochstein.

The deal in theory reduces the chance of conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, the influential Lebanese armed group and political party that had threatened Israel over any exploration of disputed areas before a deal was reached.

Under the agreement, the disputed waters will be divided along a line that straddles the Qana prospect gas field. Production and exploration will be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel will be compensated for any gas extracted from its side of the line.

After meeting with Mr Hochstein on Thursday morning, the office of Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati issued a statement expressing the hope that “what we have achieved will be an essential step on the path to benefiting from Lebanon's wealth of gas and oil, which will contribute to solving the financial and economic crises that Lebanon is going through, and help the Lebanese state to rise again”.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signs the deal setting a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon. AP

It will be years, however, before Lebanon will reap the benefits from the Qana prospect. Indeed, it is still not clear how viable Qana is for hydrocarbon exploration.