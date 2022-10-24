Diwali delight, Rishi Sunak favourite to be PM, Xi Jinping secures a third term — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Indian families in the UAE are full of Diwali delight as they celebrate the holiday in style.

Gold’s Gym owner Rainer Schaller, his family and two others are feared dead after a plane they were on apparently crashed in Costa Rica.

Rishi Sunak looks set to become Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson withdraws from the contest, and Xi Jinping secures a third term as Chinese president.