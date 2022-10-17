Iran prison fire, Lebanon accuses Israel of maritime border crossing — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, four prisoners die and 61 others are injured after a fire breaks out and gunshots are heard at Iran's notorious Evin prison in Tehran. Iranian social media posts have challenged state media claims over the cause of the fire and apparent explosions at the prison.

Lebanon's Army says Israeli gunboats entered Lebanese waters four times near Naqoura, in the southern part of the country, but Israel denies the claims. The disagreement comes a few days after both nations, technically at war, approved a US-mediated maritime border deal.

In Tunisia, the International Monetary Fund reaches a staff-level agreement for a new 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth about $1.9 billion, which will support the country's economic reform programme.

E-scooter and bike tracks in Dubai will double in length to about 400 kilometres from 2023 while speed limits will be slashed to 30km an hour on some roads to improve rider safety. Eleven new routes will be opened up to e-scooters and bicycles from next year.