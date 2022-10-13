UAE’s Moon rover, Etihad Rail moves forward, Saudi Arabia defends oil decision - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE’s Rashid Moon rover will soon be shipped to its launch site in Florida for lift-off in early November.

Meanwhile, Etihad Rail, the UAE's national railway project, took a significant step forward when Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah were connected to the network.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs has said Opec+ members acted "responsibly" in their decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day after the move provoked criticism from the White House.

Meanwhile, preparations for oil and gas exploration in Lebanon will take a number of months, officials in Beirut have said. Officials are reported to be satisfied with a draft maritime border deal with Israel, although they have yet to formally approve it.