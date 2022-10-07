US sanctions on Iran, Thailand shooting, Jada Pickett-Smith memoir — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the US has imposed sanctions on top Iranian officials, with the move coming days after President Joe Biden said Washington would impose “further costs” on Iranian officials tied to violence against protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini.

In northern Thailand, a former police officer goes on a rampage and kills at least 24 children and 11 adults in a mass shooting and stabbing attack that began at a day care centre, before driving home, killing his wife and child and then turning the gun on himself.

Jada Pinkett-Smith will release a new memoir in the fall of 2023, which will look at her journey from childhood to adulthood, reflect on her career and personal life, and also cover her relationship with her husband Will Smith.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, pays a heartfelt tribute to his father a day before the anniversary of his death, sharing a video on Twitter to honour Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, who died on October 7, 1990.