Opec+ slashes oil production, North Korea missile launch — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Opec+ agrees to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day in “light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market, and in line with the successful approach of being proactive and pre-emptive”.

North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of Japan, with the tests coming after joint South Korean and US missile drills and the return of an American aircraft carrier to the region in response to Pyongyang's earlier missile tests.

South Korean cartoonist and visual artist Kim Jung Gi dies of a “sudden” heart attack in Paris aged 47. He held the Guinness World Record for the “longest drawing by an individual”.

And in internet searches, UAE residents look up Prophet Mohammed's birthday, with Saturday, October 8, announced as a holiday for private sector workers in the Emirates to celebrate the occasion.