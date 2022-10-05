Elon Musk U-turn, Angelina Jolie alleges abuse, South Korea live-fire drill - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, Tesla founder Elon Musk is going ahead with his offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share. The proposed deal matches the price Mr Musk made to the social platform in April.

South Korea and the US have fired missiles into the sea in response to North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The missiles were fired into the East Sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie detailed abuse claims against Brad Pitt in a court filing. The descriptions were contained in a cross-complaint Jolie filed in their dispute over a French home and winery they co-owned.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan, with no initial reports of damage. The quake was about 11.6 kilometres from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 kilometres.