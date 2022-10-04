Elon Musk to proceed with $54.20 a share Twitter deal, report says

Offer would match Tesla founder's original proposal to purchase social media platform

Elon Musk is said to have proposed an offer to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share, matching his original offer. Reuters
The National
Oct 04, 2022
Tesla founder Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter for the price of $54.20 a share, it was reported on Tuesday.

The proposed deal, reported by Bloomberg, would match the original offer price Mr Musk had made to the company in April.

Mr Musk threatened to pull out of the deal within weeks of agreeing to buy the social media company, citing concerns over fake accounts on the platform.

The billionaire and Twitter were expected to do battle in a US courtroom this month to determine if he would be compelled to close the deal.

Tesla stock dove from $256.16 a share to $245.27 a share within minutes of the report.

This is a developing story

Updated: October 04, 2022, 4:46 PM
