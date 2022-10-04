North Korea missile, Elon Musk angers Zelenskyy, Indonesia vigil - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompting a warning for residents to take cover. The Japanese government called the action “barbaric”.

Tesla founder Elon Musk angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his Twitter posts urged the country to negotiate peace with Russia.

US President Joe Biden condemned Iran's handling of widespread protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. In his first remarks addressing the protests, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the US and Israel.

In Indonesia, a candlelight vigil has been held in Malang to remember those who died in a football stadium disaster. In the tragedy, at least 125 people were killed, with 32 children among them.