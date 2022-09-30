Lebanon Parliament, Ahmed Alshaiba death, Trevor Noah leaves Daily Show - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, the Lebanese Parliament has failed to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun at its first attempt, with no candidate receiving enough votes. An absolute majority is needed in subsequent polls.

Celebrated oud player Ahmed Alshaiba has died following a traffic accident in New York. Alshaiba, who was in his early thirties, was renowned for his arrangements of popular international songs, performing for the likes of Hillary Clinton and the presidents of Turkey and Yemen.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, internet searches concerning hurricanes and their danger are spiking, according to Google. Some have described Ian as a once-in-500-year weather event. Meanwhile Trevor Noah, host of the popular Daily Show, announced he would be leaving the Comedy Central programme after hosting it for seven years.