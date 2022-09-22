Russia prisoner release, Iran protests, UAE top spot - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Russia has released 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. While, violent demonstrations across Iran continued for a fifth day after the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UAE Central Bank raised its benchmark borrowing rate after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate to fight inflation, while UAE has held on to the top spot as the country young Arabs would choose to make their home for the 11th year.