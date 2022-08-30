Baghdad Green Zone protests, Expo City, Serena Williams's final US Open begins - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, 15 protesters have been killed in protests in Baghdad after Shiite leader Moqtada Al Sadr said he was quitting politics. Heavy rains have pushed up the water level of the Nile in Sudan, causing heavy flooding.

Expo City Dubai will open its doors to its first visitors from Thursday, September 1, and Serena Williams has played what might be her final match at the US Open.