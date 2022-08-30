Fifteen dead in Baghdad after Moqtada Al Sadr quits politics and loyalists storm palace

Supporters of cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed the government palace in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday after the powerful Shiite leader said he was quitting politics.

Fifteen protesters have reportedly been killed in the violence.

At least seven shells fell in the high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, a security source told AFP late on Monday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which was followed by the sound of automatic weapons being fired in the zone.

The security source said Mr Al Sadr's supporters opened fire at the Green Zone from the outside, adding that security forces inside "were not responding".

Tensions have soared amid an escalating political crisis that has left Iraq without a new government, prime minister or president for months.

Fifteen Al Sadr supporters had been shot dead and 350 other protesters were hurt, some with bullet wounds and others suffering tear gas inhalation, medics told AFP.

By Monday afternoon, images and videos were circulating on social media showing followers of Mr Al Sadr entering the palace inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where heavy gunfire could be heard.

Witnesses said earlier that Al Sadr loyalists and supporters of a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Co-ordination Framework, had exchanged fire.

The Framework condemned an "attack on state institutions", urging the Sadrists to engage in "dialogue".

A supporter of Mr Al Sadr carries bullet casings and a spent shotgun shell in the Green Zone. AFP

A relatively neutral institution, the army has been caught in the middle of the rivalry between Mr Al Sadr and the Co-ordination Framework — a political coalition linked to US-designated terrorist groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, which has been accused of killing coalition soldiers and Iraqi protesters.

The army announced a nationwide curfew from 7pm, as security forces patrolled the capital.

In Baghdad, tear gas was fired to disperse demonstrators outside the palace as gunshots were heard, local media reported.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called on Mr Al Sadr's supporters to withdraw from the Green Zone, where they have been camped for weeks to prevent the cleric's rivals from trying to form a government.

“The dangerous developments that took place in our dear Iraq today points to the serious consequences of the political differences,” Mr Al Kadhimi said in a statement issued by his office.

The storming of state institutions “is a condemned act and lies outside of the legal contexts”.

“We are calling Sayyid Moqtada Al Sadr, who has always supported the state and emphasised keenness on its prestige and respect for the security forces, to call all demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions,” he said.

Mr Al Kadhimi called for restraint and said the country's political differences would damage state institutions.

He also ordered an investigation into the casualties, adding that "security or military forces, or armed men" were prohibited from opening fire on protesters.

"Our security forces are responsible for protecting protesters. Any violation in this regard will be subject to legal accountability," his office tweeted, adding that he urged people to abide by the curfew.

“I value the call of His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada Al Sadr to stop the violence, as well as the call of Hajj Hadi Al Amiri, and all those who contribute to calm and preventing further violence. I call on all to assume the national responsibility for preserving Iraqi blood,” Mr Kadhimi tweeted late on Monday evening.

Mr Kadhimi later announced that he was chairing an “emergency meeting of security leaders to discuss recent events and the entry of demonstrators to government institutions”.

Calling the developments "an extremely dangerous escalation", the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq urged "all" sides to "refrain from acts that could lead to an unstoppable chain of events".

"The very survival of the state is at stake," it warned.

The US also urged calm amid the "disturbing" reports of unrest in Baghdad and denied rumours that it had evacuated its embassy, also in the area.

“The reports are false,” a State Department spokesman told The National. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on matters involving internal security.”

Protests spread to other parts of the country, with Sadr followers storming government buildings in the cities of Nasiriyah and Hillah south of Baghdad, an AFP correspondent and witnesses said.

Mr Al Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office.

Late on Monday, plumes of smoke could be seen from areas near parliament in the Green Zone, where Mr Al Sadr's followers had encamped. Local reports suggested that firefighters were prevented from responding due to gunfire.

A year of tension

Since the end of July, Mr Al Sadr's followers have been encamped around parliament, blocking access to critical government buildings. This has hampered a vital stage in government formation whereby parliamentarians must choose a new president, who then nominates the winning political bloc.

Mr Al Sadr had previously withdrawn his MPs from parliament, protesting against what he called widespread corruption. The formation of the new government had already been in disarray for months, amid claims by Mr Al Sadr that the Co-ordination Framework had committed election fraud.

“I had decided not to interfere in the political affairs,” Mr Al Sadr said. “Now I announce my final retirement and the closure of all institutions, except for the Holy Shrine, the Sharif Museum and the Al Sadr Heritage Institute.”

Mr Al Sadr criticised fellow Shiite political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform. No further information was given about the closure of his offices, but he said that some of his cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

Iraqi security forces prevent protesters from entering the Federal Court. AP

His resignation came a day after Iraqi President Barham Salih held talks with special UN representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the prime minister to discuss the continuing political crisis in the country.

A statement released by the president’s office said the meetings “discussed ways to get out of the existing crisis, stressing the importance of adopting dialogue among all to reach satisfactory results that guarantee the security and stability of Iraq”.

Breaking the deadlock

Iraq has been gripped by political deadlock since national elections last October, despite Mr Al Sadr's bloc winning 73 seats — the plurality in the 329-member assembly. The cleric rejected calls to form a unity government with the Co-ordination Framework.

After ordering his supporters to storm parliament, Mr Al Sadr has demanded that it be dissolved and early elections held.

In addition to withdrawing his MPs from parliament, Mr Al Sadr has exited Iraqi politics several times before. The most recent occasion was in June 2021 when he said he would close the office of his movement and would not participate in national elections held later that year.

But his movement returned — albeit under a different name ― gaining significantly in the polls after a nationwide protest movement boycotted the vote.

At the time, Mr Al Sadr said he would withdraw support for “current and future governments”, but retained strong influence through his supporters in key ministries including health and electricity.

In February 2014, when Iraq was gripped by conflict as ISIS began its advance across parts of the country, Mr Al Sadr said he would resign from politics to “preserve the good name of the Al Sadr family and avoid sedition inside and outside Iraq”.

His archrival at the time was the former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, who remains his chief opponent today, a member of the Co-ordination Framework.

Mr Al Sadr’s call to hold early elections — which he said he would not participate in — was strongly opposed by Mr Al Maliki, whose State of Law coalition increased its share of seats in October’s poll.

But Mr Al Sadr’s pledge to “finally” retire from politics may carry more weight than his previous exits from the political scene.

Major figures in the movement have been ordered to close down social media accounts — a vital medium of communication for the cleric, who is well known for his frequent use of Twitter to release important statements, including his most recent resignation.