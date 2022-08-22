UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties, more floods in Sudan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in Tehran, and Pakistan’s interior minister accuses former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan of challenging “the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Sudan is braced for more flooding this week, days after more than 75 people were killed and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed by heavy rainfall and river floods, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed held talks on Sunday with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.