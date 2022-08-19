UAE Vice President thanks volunteers, Tunisia’s constitution, Algeria fires — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, thanks thousands of volunteers who provided food and aid, on behalf of the UAE, to more than 90 million people in need around the world last year. The Central Bank of Egypt kept interest rates steady on Thursday, despite rising inflation, one day after its governor, Tarek Amer, resigned in a shock announcement.

Tunisia's new constitution, which gives President Kais Saied greater power, comes into effect and at least 38 people have been killed and dozens injured in forest fires across northern Algeria.