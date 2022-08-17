Mohamed Salah, Elon Musk, Iraq finance minister resigns - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, football star Mohamed Salah donates 3 million Egyptian pounds ($156,000) to help rebuild a church in Giza, where a fire killed 41 people, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi accepts the resignation of Ali Allawi as finance minister, as the country's political deadlock continues.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk writes on Twitter that, “I’m buying Manchester United, you’re welcome …” — sending football fans into a frenzy — and Wyoming member of Congress in the US House of Representatives Liz Cheney, one of the biggest Republican critics of Donald Trump, loses a primary race to Harriet Hageman.