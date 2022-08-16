Iraq's finance minister resigns from Cabinet

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Tuesday accepted the resignation of his Cabinet’s finance minister, Ali Allawi, during the political deadlock the country is currently experiencing.

“We will hand over power to another minister for the time being following the resignation of Mr Allawi,” a source in the prime minister's office told The National.

The source said Mr Allawi submitted his resignation during the weekly Cabinet meeting in Baghdad, and said that Mr Allawi had threatened several times to submit his resignation owing to the political pressures his ministry faces.

Asked about who will fill the role of finance minister, “it will most likely go to the oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar", the source said.

Mr Allawi, a political veteran who was once an exiled opposition figure against the former Baathist regime, was respected in some circles for publishing several papers outlining Iraq's structural economic problems. He also authored a celebrated history of the turmoil in Iraq after the US-led invasion, The Occupation of Iraq.

The former minister, 74, who was born in Baghdad, lived much of his life in exile in London.

Read more Ali Allawi: Iraq must cut red tape to do business with Gulf

He comes from a prominent Shiite family, which fled Iraq after the 1958 coup that overthrew King Faisal II.

Educated in Britain and America, including at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard - where he obtained a masters in business administration, Mr Allawi later worked as a merchant banker and for the World Bank.

Following the US-led invasion of 2003, Mr Allawi returned to Iraq after four decades of exile to help run the country.

During the 2003-2004 interim government, he served in the Iraqi Governing Council's Cabinet as the minister of defence and trade, and later as finance minister in the Transitional National Government of Iraq in 2005-06, when the country's post-2003 constitution was ratified.

Iraq has been gripped by political deadlock in the aftermath of national elections in October, with rival political blocs refusing to compromise over who leads the formation of government.