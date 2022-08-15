Dust blanket over UAE, Salman Rushdie speaks, US reflects on Afghanistan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, thick dust blankets areas of the UAE including the Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while Salman Rushdie's agent confirms the author is able to speak and remains under medical care since he was attacked in New York state.

Funerals began at two Cairo churches to bury 41 victims of a fire that ripped through a Coptic Christian church during Sunday Mass and Afghanistan marks a year since the US withdrawal.