Dubai Crown Prince meets hero driver, hostage drama in Beirut, Iraq protests — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed meets the delivery driver he singled out for praise after he was filmed clearing two building blocks from a busy road in the emirate. A hostage drama at a Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut, which began when an armed man demanded his savings, ends without injury.

Followers of powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr dig in their heels as they wrap up their second week of protests outside Iraq's parliament and Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies, leading to a sharp rise in internet searches for the phrase “Issey Miyake turtleneck”, which was frequently worn by Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs.