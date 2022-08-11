Sheikh Hamdan meets delivery driver he praised for 'act of goodness' on Dubai road

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has met a delivery driver he singled out for praise after the man was filmed clearing two building blocks that were obstructing a busy Dubai road.

The Crown Prince of Dubai released a picture on social media on Thursday with Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, whom he described as a role model.

Mr Hakim, 27, from Pakistan, won widespread support after Sheikh Hamdan posted a video of the delivery worker and asked the public to help find him for his “act of goodness” last month.

"An honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed," Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter.

In the video, the Talabat rider is seen getting off his motorbike at an intersection to clear the building blocks away from the road so that they did not endanger other drivers.

The modest worker, who has a 2-year-old child, said he was only carrying out his duty to protect fellow road users.

He later received a call from Sheikh Hamadan, who had promised to meet him in person.

“My family in Pakistan is happy and proud of this gesture by Sheikh Hamdan,” Mr Hakim told local media following the phone call.

“When the Talabat management called me to tell me, I told them that I had totally forgotten that I even did that because I was only doing my duty towards other road users.

“I’m grateful for his praise and I was pleased with his phone call. I’m getting a lot of calls from family and friends.”

Mr Hakim, who has been a Talabat rider for five months, was at a traffic light in Al Quoz when he saw the concrete blocks in the middle of the road.

He saw a car drifting to avoid the blocks and felt it was necessary to remove them and keep other drivers safe.

The video appeared to be captured by a motorist sitting at a nearby red light. Within 20 minutes of the post going live, the Crown Prince followed up the tweet by saying he had found the man.

