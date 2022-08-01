‘My family is so proud’: Dubai delivery driver tells of praise from Sheikh Hamdan

A delivery driver praised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for clearing two building blocks from the middle of a busy Dubai road has been inundated with calls from family and friends congratulating him.

Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, 27, went viral on the internet on Sunday after the Crown Prince of Dubai posted a video of him and asked the public to help find him for his “act of goodness”.

The Talabat rider, from Pakistan, was soon located and received praise from Sheikh Hamdan for his action.

In the video, he was seen getting off his motorbike at an intersection to clear the building blocks away from the road so that they did not endanger other drivers.

The modest father of a two-year-old said he was only carrying out “his duty” to protect fellow road users.

Abdul Ghafour Abdul Hakim was praised by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, for clearing building blocks from the middle of a road in the Al Quoz area. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan Instagram

“My family in Pakistan is happy and proud of this gesture by Sheikh Hamdan,” Mr Hakim told local media.

“When the Talabat management called me to tell me, I told them that I had totally forgotten that I even did that because I was only doing my duty towards other road users.

“I’m grateful for his praise and I was pleased with his phone call. I’m getting a lot of calls from family and friends.”

Mr Hakim, who has been a Talabat rider for five months, was at a traffic light in Al Quoz when he saw concrete blocks in the middle of the road.

He saw a car drifting to avoid the blocks and felt it was necessary to move the blocks to keep other drivers safe.

Despite being in the middle of a busy traffic junction, he waited for the road to clear before removing the blocks, placing them on the pavement and then getting back on his bike.

The video appeared to be captured by a motorist sitting at a nearby red light. Within 20 minutes of the post going live, the Crown Prince followed up the tweet by saying he had found the man.

“The good man has been found,” he said, posting a picture of Mr Hakim.

“Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”