Sheikh Hamdan finds Dubai delivery driver after posting video on Twitter

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, called on the UAE public to help him find a delivery driver in the city and within minutes the man was identified.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan said “an act of goodness in #Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?”

His post included a video which showed a delivery driver dressed in a Talabat uniform get off his motorbike at traffic lights to clear two building blocks that had been placed in the middle of the road.

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

Cars were seen driving around the blocks, which were causing a hazard to oncoming traffic.

Despite being in the middle of a traffic junction, the delivery driver waited for the road to clear before removing the blocks, placing them on the pavement and then getting back on his bike.

The video appeared to be captured by a motorist sitting at a nearby red light. Within 20 minutes of the post going live, the Crown Prince followed up the tweet by saying he had found the man.

The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon! pic.twitter.com/ICtDmmfhyY — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

“The good man has been found,” he said, posting a picture of the considerate delivery driver.

“Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

Sheikh Hamdan’s tweet was viewed more than 5,000 times within 20 minutes.

