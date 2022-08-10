Suspect in killings of Muslim men held, Al Maliki, fall of Kabul anniversary — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, police in Albuquerque, a city in the US state of New Mexico, say they have detained the “primary suspect” believed to be responsible for the murder of four Muslim men while former Iraqi prime minister Nouri Al Maliki calls for an end to the occupation of parliament to allow his party and its allies to convene and form the next government.

The one-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul approaches while polls open in Kenya’s unusual election, in which the outgoing president is backing the long-time opposition leader instead of his own deputy.