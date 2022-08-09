Sharjah flood relief, US-Iran nuclear deal, Olivia Newton-John dies — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the Sharjah Ruler orders that Dh50,000 ($13,600) be given to every family forced to leave their home during flooding caused by the heaviest rainfall to hit the country in 30 years.

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants, which came after three days of violence, is still holding while the US and Iran have only weeks to decide whether they want to revive their nuclear deal after EU diplomats presented a final draft accord that could deliver a major expansion of Iranian oil exports to global markets.

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73 after undergoing several rounds of treatment for breast cancer.