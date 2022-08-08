Truce in Gaza, long Covid study, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act passed — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, an Egypt-brokered truce ends three days of conflict in Gaza and new study says one in eight people who contract the coronavirus develop at least one symptom of long Covid.

Dubai is set to have the best-performing prime residential sector in the world and Democrats in the US Senate pass President Joe Biden’s $700 billion economic package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.