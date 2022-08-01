Sheikh Hamdan, Egypt discovery, Beirut explosion — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, gets help from the UAE public as he looks to find a delivery driver who got off his bike to remove two building blocks in the middle of an intersection in the emirate.

Some of Beirut port's grain silos, which were severely damaged in the 2020 explosion, collapse due to a fire that lasted more than three weeks while an Italian-Polish archaeological mission working in the Abu Gorab necropolis, south of Egypt’s Giza pyramids, finds the ruins of a building believed to be one of four lost sun temples built in the Old Kingdom.

England’s Euro 2022 football dream becomes a reality after substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish helps the Lionesses to beat Germany 2-1 to secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.