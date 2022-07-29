Saudi Crown Prince's France trip, UK heatwave, Johnny Depp raises £3m - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concludes his official trip to France and a study finds climate change caused by human activity made this month's record heatwave in Britain at least 10 times more likely to occur.

The US state of New York and the city of San Francisco declare public health emergencies over local monkeypox outbreaks and Hollywood star Johnny Depp raises around £3 million in only a few hours through a sale of his debut art collection.