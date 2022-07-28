Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his presidential palace in Paris for a "working dinner" on Thursday evening.

The pair were pictured smiling as Prince Mohammed arrived at the Elysee Palace on his official visit.

The Crown Prince's visit came after France and other European nations sought to secure alternative energy sources to lessen their dependence on oil and gas supplies from Russia.

A representative for Mr Macron said that discussions would centre around European aspirations for oil production amid the war in Ukraine, as well as Iran's nuclear programme.

The discussions will include a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, the official home of the French president.

The dinner will cap a long day for Mr Macron, who was in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday morning as part of a three-nation tour of Africa.

He has been in a diplomatic whirlwind in recent months, and travelled to Saudi Arabia in December for talks with Prince Mohammed.

Mr Macron is meeting the Saudi Crown Prince fresh from talks with two close allies of the kingdom, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.