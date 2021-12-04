Emmanuel Macron meets Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, the most significant visit by a French official since Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian’s trip to Riyadh in October.

Mr Macron considers Saudi Arabia vital to stabilise regional tensions with Iran, as well as an ally in the fight against Islamist militants from the Middle East to West Africa, where France is leading an international counterinsurgency operation in the Sahel region.

Aside from longstanding energy and defence co-operation, both countries are expanding ties to cover transport and renewable energy – French company Alstom is working on the Riyadh Metro project, which will involve 176 kilometres of rail line and 85 stations, while French energy company EDF has worked on a 300 Megawatt (MW) solar power plant and a 400 MW wind farm.

Mr Macron last visited Saudi Arabia in November 2017, when Lebanon’s crisis of governance was in its early days, amid a massive influx of refugees and spiralling national debt.

The ongoing economic and political crisis in Lebanon and the need to de-escalate regional tensions are expected to top the meeting's agenda.

Expanding trade to consolidate the recovery from Covid-19 will also be discussed – before the pandemic, Saudi Arabian exports to France were worth more than $6 billion a year, while France exported $3.5 billion of goods to the kingdom.

A business delegation of about 100 companies, including TotalEnergies, EDF, Thales and Vivendi, is due to attend an investment forum during Mr Macron's trip.

France-Saudi co-operation has in recent years centred on the Al Ula tourism project, part of the country’s drive to bring to life the kingdom's Nabatean history Lihyan, part of Saudi Arabia's diversification efforts to wean its economy off oil revenues.

In April, Franck Riester, French minister delegate for foreign trade and economic attractiveness, said France planned to expand co-operation to further sectors, including tech and collaboration on smart cities.