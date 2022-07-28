UAE rain continues, Wuhan under lockdown, miners unearth rare pure pink diamond - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, more downpours are forecast for the UAE, with a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been placed under lockdown, affecting almost one million people and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells journalist Piers Morgan that he does not want departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “disappear” from politics.

Meanwhile, miners in Angola have unearthed a rare pure pink diamond.