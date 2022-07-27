UAE President meets vice president, Russia quits International Space Station - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to Al Bahr Palace majlis.

Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024 and build its own Russian Orbital Station, according to the chief of the Russian space agency, while Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to the country from Singapore, according to an official.

Instagram announced plans to improve after several celebrities told the platform to stop trying to be TikTok, and the live broadcast of the British Conservative Party leadership was taken off air after host Kate McCann fainted in the studio.