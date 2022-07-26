President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to Al Bahr Palace majlis on Tuesday.

The rulers exchanged greetings and discussed a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens.

During the talks held in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders also discussed ways to drive the country's development forward, including a number of goals set out in several government initiatives.

Joining Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed at the majlis were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, among others.